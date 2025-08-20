Guwahati: Pragjyotish College observes World Photography Day

Guwahati: The Department of Communication and Journalism in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Pragjyotish College observed World Photography Day with an interactive session on Tuesday.

The event featured eminent photojournalist Anupam Nath, who has been associated with the international news agency Associated Press (AP) since 2001. Prior to joining AP, Nath worked as a staff photographer in various national and regional newspapers across India.

Sharing his experiences, Nath spoke about his extensive work covering the Northeast since 1995, documenting issues ranging from militancy, ethnic clashes, natural disasters like floods and earthquakes, to major train accidents, festivals, and sporting events. He engaged with students on the challenges and opportunities in photojournalism, while also emphasizing the growing concerns surrounding copyright in the field, said a press release.

