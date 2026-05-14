Guwahati: Pragjyotish College organizes Internship Fair 2026

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotish College organised the “Internship Fair 2026” on Tuesday from 11 AM onwards at different venues across the college campus. The event was jointly organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the Department of Botany, and the Career Guidance & Placement Cell of the college.

The internship fair witnessed participation from several academic and industry partners including Aanay Edutech Private Limited, SIHM Tripura, and Assam Skill University. Students from Arts, BBA, Commerce, Management, Science, and BCA streams took part in the programme. Separate venues were arranged for different departments, including MOM Hall and G110 for Arts and BBA students, Library Digital Hall and RUSA Hall for Commerce and Management students, and Botany Seminar Hall and A209B for Science and BCA students.

The fair aimed to provide students with internship opportunities, industry exposure, and career guidance by connecting them directly with organisations and institutions. The organisers stated that the initiative was undertaken to enhance students’ employability skills and practical learning experiences.

Notably, Pragjyotish College has become the first institution among colleges in the region to organise an Internship Fair on such a scale, creating a unique platform for students to explore professional opportunities while still pursuing their academic studies.

This information was stated in a press release.

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