IMS Guwahati, Pragjyotish College hold workshop on competitive exam preparations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: IMS Guwahati, in collaboration with the IQAC of Pragjyotish College, organized a free workshop on personality development and competitive examination preparation for final-year students and alumni. Vice Principal Dr Nandini Moral Sarma inaugurated the programme and stressed the importance of personality development and career-oriented guidance for students entering professional fields. The workshop was conducted by Harsh Khemka, Quants Faculty at IMS Guwahati. During the interactive session, he spoke on the importance of body language, confidence, communication skills and strategic interview responses in creating a positive impression.

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