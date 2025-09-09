Guwahati: Premiere of ‘Bhupenda Uncut’ held at Anuradha Cineplex

Guwahati: A special premiere of the documentary on legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, titled “Bhupen da Uncut,” was held on Sunday at Anuradha Cineplex, Guwahati. The screening began at 11 am and drew a large gathering of family members, admirers, cultural stalwarts, and political leaders.

Dr. Hazarika’s son, Tej Hazarika, who lives in the United States, attended the premiere along with his wife, Candace, and son, Sage Akash. His younger brother and noted singer, Samar Hazarika, was also present with other family members.

Following the screening, Samar Hazarika said that watching the film made him feel as though “Bhupen da had come alive,” adding that the documentary carries a wealth of material about the maestro. Tej Hazarika and his family members also expressed their delight at the variations and rare content featured in the documentary, stated a press release.

