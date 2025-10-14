Guwahati: Preparations underway for ‘Martyrs Memorial and Park’ inauguration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the ‘Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs Park’ at West Boragaon in Guwahati, which is being developed to commemorate the 855 martyrs who laid down their lives during the six-year-long Assam Movement from 1979 to 1985.

The memorial is set to be inaugurated on Martyrs’ Day, December 10, marking a poignant tribute to the heroes who fought for the rights and identity of Assam’s indigenous communities.

On Monday, Assam Accord Implementation Minister and the President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora visited the site along with a delegation from the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to review the progress of the ongoing construction. Following the inspection, Bora held a meeting with senior officials and directed the concerned departments to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion ahead of the inauguration.

Spanning an area of 116 bighas, the memorial complex will feature a 67.2-metre-high monument, busts of martyrs, a light and sound show, cycle track, food court, and several public amenities. Once completed, it is expected to serve as a landmark of remembrance — a symbol of courage, unity, and the enduring spirit of the Assam Movement.

Minister Bora remarked that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam has been steadfast in implementing the key provisions of the Assam Accord while ensuring the protection of the interests of all communities across the state.

The inspection and review meeting were attended by Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Advisor of AASU; Utpal Sarma, President of AASU; and Samiran Phukan, General Secretary along with other dignitaries.

Also Read: Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Narayanpur Chowk in Udalguri