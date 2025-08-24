Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Narayanpur Chowk in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A Martyrs’ Memorial was inaugurated at Narayanpur Chowk, Borigaon No. 3, under Udalguri District on Thursday in remembrance of the 18 Hindi-speaking villagers brutally killed by militants on the night of January 21, 2002 ahead of the signing of the BTC Accord.

The massacre, carried out by armed extremists under the then-Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) area, left 18 members of the Rajbhar community dead, including men, women, and children. Victims were dragged from their homes and gunned down at Narayanpur Chowk, yet their families have lived without government recognition or support for more than two decades.

The newly built memorial was constructed through the personal initiative and expenses of former minister Rihon Daimari, who also arranged for the names of the martyrs to be inscribed permanently. During the inauguration, attended by villagers from surrounding areas and representatives of the All Hindi-speaking Council, the families of the martyrs were honored with phulam gamosas and mementos.

In his address, Daimari appealed to the local people and the bereaved families to observe January 21 every year as Martyrs’ Day at the site. Alongside the memorial, boundary walls were also constructed and dedicated to the Hindi-speaking families of the area.

Leaders from various community organizations, invited by the Hindi-speaking Vikas Parishad, were also present to pay tribute to the martyrs and recall their sacrifice during the turbulent period leading up to the BTC formation.

Also Read: Construction of Alabai Memorial Announced by Assam CM as a Tribute to Honour 10,000 Ahom Martyrs

Also Watch: