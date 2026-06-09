Guwahati Press Club seeks Action against Attack on Journalists

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) has expressed deep concern over the recent attack on journalists Hriday Ahmed and Anjan Bordoloi while they were covering an operation against illegal cannabis activities in the Arya Nagar area of Guwahati on Sunday. In response to the incident and a series of recent cases involving threats and attacks on journalists while on duty in Guwahati, a delegation of the Guwahati Press Club on Monday met Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against those responsible.

The delegation, led by Guwahati Press Club president Khagen Kalita, urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and ensure that the accused are brought to justice through appropriate legal measures. The Press Club also called for enhanced security and protection for journalists carrying out their professional duties to prevent similar incidents in the future. During a discussion that lasted nearly an hour, the delegation highlighted growing concerns over the safety of media personnel in the city. Commissioner Mahanta assured the representatives that the matter would be examined in detail and that legal action would be taken in accordance with the law. The Press Club emphasized that safeguarding journalists is essential for ensuring the free and independent functioning of the media and urged authorities to take effective measures to prevent attacks on media professionals.

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