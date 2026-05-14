Guwahati: Primary TET teachers congratulate CM Sarma for his 2.0 at Dispur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Prathamik TET-Uttirno Shikshak Samaj (SAPTUSS) has extended its congratulations to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath for a second term and to the BJP-led government for returning to power for a third consecutive term in Assam.

In a statement, SAPTUSS president Trailokya Deka said the government had carried out significant developmental work during its previous term, which resulted in the people of Assam once again giving a massive mandate to the ruling alliance. He stated that the people have appreciated the Chief Minister’s efficiency and decision-making ability.

Deka expressed hope that the government would continue to work closely with the state’s education system and teaching community, leading to a stronger academic environment in Assam. He also said the government is expected to take landmark steps in ensuring justice and addressing the concerns of people from all sections of society during this term.

SAPTUSS working president Diparnob Ghosh also congratulated Chief Minister Sarma and the newly elected ruling party, expressing optimism that pending issues related to the education system, teachers, and students would be resolved.

General secretaries Kuljit Thakuria and Partha Pratim Gogoi likewise conveyed their best wishes to the Chief Minister and the newly elected government. They expressed hope that unresolved matters concerning primary TET-qualified teachers appointed under the Chief Minister’s initiatives would be completed during this tenure.

The organization further stated that the primary TET-qualified teachers’ community would remain a partner in realizing Chief Minister Sarma’s vision of building a progressive Assam.

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