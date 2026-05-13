Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn in as Assam Chief Minister Again: NDA 3.0 Oath Ceremony in Presence of PM Modi, Top Leaders

A galaxy of heavyweights adds solemnity to the ceremony

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 21 states, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second term in a row.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and four other ministers – Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog – at the College of Veterinary Science playground at Khanapara here today.

Congratulating the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X handle, “A great day for Assam! For the third consecutive term the NDA government assumed office. Congratulations, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on taking the oath. He has made a mark as a wonderful administrator and has done pioneering work for the state. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead.”

The Prime Minister also extended best wishes to the other four ministers who took an oath today.

Speaking to the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Gadkari said, “I’m sure that Assam will develop even more in the third NDA term. Assam has projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore in the pipeline under my ministry. We make Assam a developed state.”

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that Assam would continue to achieve new heights of development under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Assam will continue to move ahead on the same path of growth and development under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Modi’s vision has transformed Assam and the Northeast.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “He is my big brother. We have a positive relation. He helped me a lot. I’ve many things to learn from him.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has done a wonderful job in the past five years. I hope, in the coming five years, he will perform better. It’s a historic moment for Assam. Assam continues to play an important role for the development of the entire Northeast.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “The Chief Minister of Assam has performed very well. People re-elected the government with a good mandate, which is a historical message for all of us.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma a dynamic and visionary leader. “He performed well for the state, and hence the people reciprocated him with a landslide mandate,” he said.

The US ambassador to India, Sergio Gore, who was also present at the oath-taking ceremony, said, “I feel honoured to have been invited to Guwahati today to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The United States and Assam have many commercial ties, and with the chief minister’s leadership, we will identify many more win-win scenarios for both of our nations.”

UP Chief Minister Aditya Yogi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fernandez, Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union minister Chirag Paswan, and several leading industrialists of the country were also present.

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