Guwahati: Prof. HN Sarma takes oath as VC of sports university

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Prof. Hirendra Nath Sarma as Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Earlier, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended among others by Minister of Sports and Youth welfare Nandita Garlosa, Special Secretary Sports and Youth welfare Kausar Hilaly, ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and other sportspersons and other senior officers of the State government, stated a press release.

