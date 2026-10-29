Guwahati: Body recovered beneath Ganeshguri Flyover

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified body was recovered from beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the death. According to reports, the identity of the deceased has not yet been officially established. The deceased is suspected to be a young man from the Lichu Bagan area of Hengrabari, although this is yet to be confirmed.

There are suspicions that the death may have been caused by a drug overdose. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police reached the spot following the recovery of the body.

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