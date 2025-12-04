Guwahati: Protest at Dispur on World Disability Day; PSSA demands restoration of pension

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: World Disability Day in Assam saw dramatic scenes in Dispur as persons with disabilities blocked the entrance to the Chief Minister’s official residence, demanding the restoration of disability pensions and other entitlements.

Hundreds of protestors under the banner of Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) on Wednesday observed World Disability Day and marched from Supermarket, breaking through several layers of security before reaching Janata Bhawan while chanting slogans. Despite police attempts to stop them near the flyover, the demonstrators pushed past barricades and occupied a key stretch of GS Road, staging a sit-in at the CM’s residence entrance.

Senior police officials eventually allowed them to move slightly forward, where they sat on the road in front of Janata Bhawan, continuing their agitation.

Speaking at the demonstration, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said it was “unfortunate and shameful” that persons with disabilities were compelled to protest on World Disability Day to demand their rightful benefits. He said the government had failed to give due importance to disability-related issues, prompting the group to boycott official events and observe the day as ‘Betrayal Day’.

Malakar alleged that the government had denied constitutional entitlements to persons with disabilities and criticized the government for discontinuing disability pensions despite repeated assurances. He said that under the law, monthly pensions, clearance of backlog appointments, and four per cent reservation in all recruitments were mandatory, none of which had been implemented. He added that lakhs of disabled persons in Assam continued to face hardship.

He further stated that the earlier Rs 1,000 monthly support under the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme was merged with the Orunodoi scheme in 2023. While Orunodoi payments were once regular, beneficiaries had received no money for the past four months. The protestors demanded restoration of pensions under Section 24 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, clearance of pending backlog posts, four per cent reservation in government recruitments, provincialization of the state’s only higher secondary school for blind students, and housing support for persons with disabilities. Around 400 protestors from across the state participated in the demonstration. Circle officer from the Dispur Revenue Circle later received a memorandum listing the demands for submission to the Chief Minister.

