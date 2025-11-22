Pratibandi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) demands solution to issues of PwDs

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Pratibandi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA), has demanded immediate steps to resolve issues faced by persons with disabilities (PwDs) and to ensure their safety and welfare.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club today, the organization’s secretary, Nripen Malakar, said that despite the BJP government assuming power with the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, it has failed to provide even basic importance to the disabled community, let alone the general public.

Malakar further stated that as per provisions of the Disability Act, every disabled person must receive a monthly pension, an appointment in backlog vacancies, and several other benefits. However, none of these provisions have been implemented properly in Assam, pushing the lives of lakhs of disabled people into hardship.

According to the press conference, the state government had been providing Rs 1,000 per month to persons with disabilities under the Deendayal Divyang Pension Scheme since 2017. But in 2023, the government suddenly merged the scheme with the Orunodoi Scheme and continued providing the amount through that scheme. The organisation expressed strong resentment, as the pension has been withheld for the last four months.

They demanded the restoration of the Divyang Pension Scheme as per Section 24 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016; filling up of the remaining backlog vacancies—out of 4,419 identified posts, only 863 have been filled so far; ensuring 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in all recruitments as mandated by the Act; complete provincialisation of the only Higher Secondary School for the visually impaired; and allotment of government housing to every disabled person.

Malakar added that due to the state government’s neglect, they approached opposition leaders in Delhi to raise the issue. Following the intervention of Union Minister Virendra Kumar, the central ministry had written to the state government on September 9 seeking action, but even after two months, no steps have been taken. Instead, disabled people have been deprived of the few benefits they used to receive. It was also mentioned that during a discussion with the department on November 30 last year, they were assured that a meeting of the State Advisory Board would be held soon to resolve their issues, but to no avail.

