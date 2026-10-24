Guwahati: Protesters demand withdrawal of SIR, CEC’s removal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Chachal protest site on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Organised under the nationwide campaign by People Against SIR, the demonstration saw participation from several organisations, including Assam Nagarik Samaj, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Democratic Women's Association.

The protesters alleged that the exercise could exclude eligible voters and undermine their constitutional right to vote. They called for greater accountability and vowed to continue the agitation until their demands were met. Police and security personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order.