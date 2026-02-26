Guwahati: Protesters march to Janata Bhawan seeking justice in Zubeen death case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Demands for justice in the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg spilled onto the streets of the city on Wednesday as members of Axomiya Yuva Mancha and Axomiya Mahila Mancha attempted to gherao Janata Bhawan in Dispur. Hundreds of supporters marched from the Super Market area towards the state secretariat, raising slogans and calling for the constitution of a fast-track court to expedite proceedings in the case. The demonstrators alleged that the justice process had suffered repeated delays and accused the state government of failing to act decisively. Jadab Gogoi, Central Committee president of Axomiya Yuva Mancha, criticized the political leadership, stating that despite multiple visits to Assam following Garg’s demise, national leaders had neither visited Zubeen Kshetra nor spoken about the progress of the case. He warned that public sentiment would have electoral consequences if justice was not delivered before the 2026 Assembly polls.

