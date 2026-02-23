Assam Cabinet to decide on fast-track court for Zubeen case on Feb 26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the decision to set up a fast- track court to hear the case regarding the death of Assam’s legendary and much-loved singer Zubeen Garg will be taken in a cabinet meeting on February 26.

Speaking before the media on Sunday, the CM said, “Currently, politics is going on regarding a fast-track court to hear the Zubeen case. Firstly, the judge hearing the case has rejected all bail applications. Two of the accused have withdrawn their bail petitions. The bail petitions by three of the accused were rejected by the judge. A move is now afoot to transfer the case from the present judge. The question is whether the case should remain with the judge who has rejected three bail petitions or be transferred to a different judge. We’ll decide on this aspect in the cabinet meeting scheduled for February 26. We didn’t proceed in the matter, as any judge would have, at least, given bail to police security or the accused woman, Amritprava Mahanta. The present judge has forthwith rejected three bail petitions, and Shyamkanu and Siddharth withdrew theirs out of fear. Now, there is a stir in the air to move the case to another judge.”

“I go along with the people’s wishes. If the people desire so, I’ll give the case to a fast-track court. Now everyone is seeking to transfer the case from the present judge. We should request the judge to hold day-to-day hearings. But a section of people want the case to be transferred to a different court. This means that bail is expected to be approved in a different court before the election so that people can attack me. This is full-fledged politics in the name of Zubeen. This scheme is a design of a particular newspaper, news channel and the Congress party. I don’t want to name anyone. This is a conspiracy to put the BJP in a bind. I haven’t seen so much politics in connection with one person. We submitted a charge sheet within three months; not a single accused got bail. We should get credit for this,” he asserted.

He further stated, “There is now a conspiracy to transfer the case to a different judge. Who has given justice, charge sheet in the case? It’s the BJP. The present conspiracy revolves around bail for the accused. So, I’ll request the Chief Justice to transfer the case to a different court, but the onus will be on the people who’re demanding the move. They’ll have to bear the risk, as none of our lawyers has told me as much. We’ve put in place a very good team of prosecutors. Prosecutors, including Ziaul Kamar, are not recommending a change of court to me. Why are outsiders saying so? From whom should any legal advice come?”

Turning to Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Zubeen Kshetra, the CM said, “She has created a certificate by going there. She went there for votes, not out of respect for Zubeen. If she had gone there out of love for him, would she have said that she had never heard of Zubeen Garg? Does her visit detract from the visits of Amit Shah and PM Modi to the Swahid Smarak Kshetra? Why does nobody question Priyanka Gandhi about why she didn’t go there?”

