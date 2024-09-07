Guwahati: Protests Erupt at Amingaon Police Outpost Over Arrest of Woman Labourer

GUWAHATI: Chaos erupted at the Amingaon police outpost on Thursday night as protesters gathered to express their outrage over the arrest of Meera Das, a woman labourer. Das was apprehended by the police without evidence of theft, sparking allegations of false implication of stealing gold ornaments and cash of Rs. 4 lakh. The protesters demanded her release, leading to a lathi charge by the police.

Das, a housemaid, was booked under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded to police custody for one day. The Amingaon police are set to re-examine the case, which has sparked widespread outrage among the working-class community.

The protesters claimed that Das was innocent and demanded concrete evidence to justify her arrest. “We need concrete evidence to justify her arrest. We, the working class, toil day and night to make a living. If she is proven guilty, we will accept the punishment. But we believe she is innocent,” said a protester.

