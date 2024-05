Guwahati: A miscreant who snatched a money bag from a pedestrian was apprehended by the general public on Friday. The incident took place in the busy Ganeshguri locality of the city when the victim was trying to cross the foot over bridge.

After a brief chase, local people cornered and apprehended him and later handed him over to Dispir Police.

