Guwahati: Pune Man Allegedly Murdered in Five-Star Hotel

GUWAHATI: In a despicable incident, a high-profile murder has been reported from a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Monday night.
A man hailing from Pune, Maharashtra going by the name of Sandeep Suresh Kamble, was allegedly murdered inside a Radisson Blu hotel room.
The Guwahati police nabbed two suspects on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from the hotel. The duo, one of them a female, was later arrested by the cops in the Azara area while attempting to abscond.
The police carried out a preliminary investigation, where it was found that one Vikas Kumar Shaw and Anjali Shaw, a couple from Kolkata, West Bengal, had traveled to Guwahati with the intention of killing the man who could have been the woman's ex-boyfriend.
The police are currently interrogating both the suspects at the Maligaon Police Station in Guwahati.
A media briefing has been announced by the Guwahati police to address the Radisson Blu murder case at 2 p.m today in the Conference Hall of the CP office.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Barpeta district.
According to police, the minor was allegedly murdered at Baghbar Mouripam in Barpeta district on January 29.
The body of the minor was found inside a sack at a house in the same village.
After receiving word of the incident, Barpeta district police launched an investigation into the matter and apprehended the culprit.
Mamoni Hazarika, additional superintendent of police, Barpeta district, said the accused, who is also a minor, was presented before a local court that committed him to a juvenile observation home.
The officer informed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered.
The officer informed further that the girl’s parents filed a complaint at Baghbar police station on January 26 evening, saying that their daughter went missing while playing outside their house.
ALSO READ: IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Special Semiconductor For High-Power Applications
ALSO WATCH: