Guwahati: Pune Man Allegedly Murdered in Five-Star Hotel

GUWAHATI: In a despicable incident, a high-profile murder has been reported from a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Monday night.

A man hailing from Pune, Maharashtra going by the name of Sandeep Suresh Kamble, was allegedly murdered inside a Radisson Blu hotel room.

The Guwahati police nabbed two suspects on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from the hotel. The duo, one of them a female, was later arrested by the cops in the Azara area while attempting to abscond.