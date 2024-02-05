IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Special Semiconductor For High-Power Applications

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, a special semi-conductor has been developed by a team of researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in collaboration with a team of IIT Mandi and the Institute of Sensor and Actuator Systems, Technical University Wien.

This newly developed semi-conductor can be used in high-power applications such as electric vehicles, high-voltage transmission, traction and industry automation.

A new and affordable method for cultivating gallium oxide, an ultrawide bandgap semiconductor material, has been created by the group of researchers.