Guwahati: Quarter Of Sherman Ali's PSO Looted As Thieves Target Dispur MLA Hostel

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a sensational theft has reportedly taken place at the room of Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed’s PSO at the MLA hostel complex in Guwahati’s Dispur on Sunday.
The theft reportedly unfolded in the room of Sherman Ali’s PSO going by the name of Anowar Hussain.
This incident prompted Anowar Hussain to lodge an FIR at the Dispur Police Station.
The FIR filed by him states that he was not in his room at the time of the theft, specifying that he and one of his colleagues named Abul Kalam Azad were in Dhubri’s Bilasipara on official duty with Sherman Ali the day when the incident occurred.
According to reports, the driver of MLA Sherman Ali called Hussain to inform that the door lock of the PSO room was broken and the door was wide open, raising suspicions of theft.
Some official and personal items have also been reported to be missing from the PSO’s room.
The two PSO's whose room has been looted urged the cops to probe the matter and nab the culprits to punish them for their crime.
According to reports, among the items the thieves stole were uniform, Rs 16,000 in cash, credit card and a magazine used by Anowar Hussain.
Reports added that the Dispur Police arrived at the spot and an investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Satgaon Police in Guwahati apprehended a notorious car thief identified as Uji Ali from Uriamghat in Golaghat district.
Ali believed to be the mastermind behind a car theft racket, confessed during police interrogation to selling stolen vehicles from Guwahati to militants in Nagaland.
