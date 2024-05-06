Guwahati: Quarter Of Sherman Ali's PSO Looted As Thieves Target Dispur MLA Hostel

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a sensational theft has reportedly taken place at the room of Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed’s PSO at the MLA hostel complex in Guwahati’s Dispur on Sunday.

The theft reportedly unfolded in the room of Sherman Ali’s PSO going by the name of Anowar Hussain.

This incident prompted Anowar Hussain to lodge an FIR at the Dispur Police Station.

The FIR filed by him states that he was not in his room at the time of the theft, specifying that he and one of his colleagues named Abul Kalam Azad were in Dhubri’s Bilasipara on official duty with Sherman Ali the day when the incident occurred.