Assam: High Alert Issued In Hailakandi As Toddler Dies Due To Swine Flu

HAILAKANDI: In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler tragically passed away due to Swine Flu on May 5 in Assam's Hailakandi.

The news of his sudden demise left the local community in a state of grief and also raised serious concerns against this contagious virus.

Swift action ensued as concerned authorities implemented a high alert across the Hailakandi district in order to contain the disease within the region.

This alert aims to ramp up vigilance and speed up measures so as to prevent the further spread of this illness.