Assam: High Alert Issued In Hailakandi As Toddler Dies Due To Swine Flu

HAILAKANDI: In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler tragically passed away due to Swine Flu on May 5 in Assam's Hailakandi.
The news of his sudden demise left the local community in a state of grief and also raised serious concerns against this contagious virus.
Swift action ensued as concerned authorities implemented a high alert across the Hailakandi district in order to contain the disease within the region.
This alert aims to ramp up vigilance and speed up measures so as to prevent the further spread of this illness.
Meanwhile, the cases of Swine Flu had surged past the 1,000 mark in April in the state of Rajasthan. As many as 945 cases were reported in the state between January 1 and March 31.
However, the total count has now touched 1,004 owing to an additional 59 cases recorded in the last 33 days (until April 3).
Noteworthy is the fact that swine flu cases in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, have risen from 498 to 517 in the same period.
To make things worse, cases of leptospirosis and brucellosis have also been reported in the state, thereby aggravating the matter.
Earlier last month, the Mizoram government sounded a high alert after the African Swine Fever (ASF) struck again in the bordering state resulting in the deaths of as many as 174 pigs.
According to the officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (AHV) Department, the outbreak of the ASF had been confirmed in three districts -- Aizawl, Champhai and Saitual.
As per the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animals Act 2009, the department had declared various villages and localities of the three districts as infected areas following the confirmation of ASF, and imposed a prohibition on the export or import of pigs from infected zones of the state and other states, besides the sale or slaughter of both healthy and sick pigs.
AHV Department officials said that the outbreak of the ASF mostly occurs when the climate begins to warm up and pre-monsoon rains commence in the state.
It is worth mentioning that the northeast region's annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier. Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by both the tribals and non-tribals in the northeastern region.
