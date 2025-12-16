Guwahati: Railway Protection Force Apprehends Two Criminals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Guwahati arrested two suspected criminals near the exit gate of Guwahati Railway Station (GRS) on Monday and recovered two stolen mobile phones during the operation. The action was carried out by RPF personnel under the Commissioner of Police and District Security framework.

During questioning, the duo admitted that the seized handsets had been stolen from unsuspecting passengers in the escalator area of the new foot overbridge at the station. The accused were identified as Prabin Dutta, aged 22, from Lakhimpur district, and Pinku Hira, aged 30, a resident of Nagaon district.

Police recovered two Android smartphones of Vivo and Motorola make, valued at around Rs 20,000, from their possession. Both the accused and the recovered items were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police in Guwahati for further legal proceedings.

The GRP registered a case in connection with the incident on the same day under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Railway authorities said the RPF continued to intensify its vigilance to ensure passenger safety and curb criminal activities on railway premises.

Also Read: RPF Nabs Two with Stolen Railway Track Parts in Guwahati