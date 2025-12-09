Railway Protection Force (RPF) Nabs Two with Stolen Railway Track Parts in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Guwahati arrested two men after recovering stolen railway track materials during an operation conducted under Operation Rail Suraksha on Sunday. The team apprehended the suspects in the Guwahati Yard area of the Lumding Division while they were carrying 15 stolen ERC Pendrol clips. SI R. K. Dubey and staff from RPF intercepted the duo near the site and seized the stolen clips in accordance with legal procedure. Police identified the accused as Kayam Ali, 25, of Islampur under Paltanbazar Police Station, and Appu Roy, 32, of Silpukhuri under Chandmari Police Station, both residents of Kamrup (Metro). A case was registered under Section 3(a) and 3(b) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act. After completing the necessary legal processes, the RPF produced both men before the SRM Court in Guwahati, which remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

