Guwahati: Railway Protection Force solves Rail Madad Mobile Theft Case, Nabs 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati detected a Rail Madad-reported mobile theft case, apprehended three accused, including the alleged receiver of stolen property, and recovered six suspected stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 1 lakh.

The case was registered following a Rail Madad complaint lodged on July 24 regarding the theft of a passenger’s mobile phone while travelling on Train No. 20502 UP. Acting on CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, the RPF’s CPDS and CIB teams apprehended Bholanath Deka and Dharmeswar Bhumis near Panbazar on August 2 and recovered two mobile phones from them.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted to the theft and revealed that they had sold the stolen phone to Md. Ritul Ali. Acting on the disclosure, the RPF raided and apprehended Ali, recovering four more suspected stolen mobile phones from his possession. He allegedly confessed to purchasing stolen phones from train thieves for resale.

The RPF handed over all three accused along with the recovered phones to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for legal action. GRP registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further investigation.

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