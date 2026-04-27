Railway Protection Force (RPF) seizes ganja worth over Rs 29 lakh, 3 held

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) seized nearly 60 kg of ganja worth over Rs 29 lakh and apprehended three persons during operations conducted between April 20 and 22. At New Jalpaiguri station, RPF recovered around 31.8 kg of unclaimed ganja in two separate incidents on April 20 and handed it over to the GRP. On April 21, RPF and GRP teams apprehended two persons at Agartala station with 21.48 kg of ganja. In another operation on April 22, one person was held at Agartala station with 6 kg of ganja. All accused and seized contraband were handed over to GRP for further legal action, stated a press release.

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