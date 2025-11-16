Guwahati: Raj Bhavan Assam, Celebrates Jharkhand Foundation Day

GUWAHATI: Raj Bhavan Assam, under the guidance of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, celebrated Jharkhand's Foundation Day on Saturday as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. The event, held at Raj Bhavan, also coincided with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, senior Raj Bhavan officials, and representatives from Jharkhand attended the celebration. Floral tributes were offered to Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.

In his address, Sundaram highlighted Birsa Munda's enduring influence on India's tribal communities and noted that the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative promoted unity in diversity. He also emphasized Jharkhand's cultural and socio-economic contributions and its role in preserving India's indigenous heritage, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati Raj Bhawan Marks Uttarakhand Foundation Day