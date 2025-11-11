Guwahati: Raj Bhawan, Assam observes Uttarakhand Foundation Day

GUWAHATI: Raj Bhavan, Assam, under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, observed the Foundation Day of Uttarakhand at its conference hall as part of its ongoing initiative to celebrate Statehood Days of different States and Union Territories.

Extending greetings on the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand’s formation, Governor Acharya paid tribute to those who contributed to the State’s creation and lauded its achievements in infrastructure, economy, and environmental conservation.

Describing Uttarakhand as Devbhoomi — the Land of the Gods — the Governor said the State symbolized the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by harmonizing modern progress with cultural and spiritual values. The event was attended by dignitaries, representatives of Uttarakhand, and officials of Raj Bhavan, stated a press release.

