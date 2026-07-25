Guwahati Reels Under Flooded Streets as Rescue Teams, Pumps Battle Prolonged Waterlogging

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several parts of Guwahati remained submerged on Friday following heavy rainfall a day earlier, with waterlogging continuing to disrupt normal life and rescue teams assisting residents stranded in inundated localities.

Areas including Ananda Nagar, Rukminigaon and Sijubari continued to remain under water as personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services used rubber boats to evacuate residents and help people move through flooded streets.

Dispur MLA Atul Bora said rescue operations had been carried out with the support of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after the downpour. He attributed the sudden rise in water levels partly to runoff from Meghalaya, claiming that hill cutting in the neighbouring state had contributed to the flash flooding in Guwahati.

He said authorities had installed 27 pumps to accelerate the removal of stagnant water. According to him, water had receded from most affected areas, although flooding persisted at a few locations. Pumps deployed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) continued to operate, particularly in Rukminigaon.

The legislator also alleged that illegal encroachments on drainage channels had aggravated the city’s recurring flooding problem. Referring to a recent inspection, he claimed that portions of a drain had been encroached upon and said strict action would be taken against such violations.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta appealed to residents to help keep drains free of waste, saying public cooperation was essential to reducing urban flooding. He added that discussions were underway to identify long-term solutions to the recurring problem. Residents in several affected localities also reported damage to vehicles after floodwater entered their engines, while many said the prolonged waterlogging had severely disrupted their daily lives.

Also Read: Rain Brings Guwahati to a Standstill as Waterlogging Engulfs the City