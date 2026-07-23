Rain Brings Guwahati to a Standstill as Waterlogging Engulfs the City

Guwahati: Today, since 4pm Heavy rainfall that began in Guwahati, once again inundated large parts of Guwahati and brought city standstill, with severe waterlogging inundating several major roads and residential neighbourhoods across the city.

The intense downpour triggered widespread urban flooding as drains and sewers overflowed, spilling water onto the streets. Water levels rose to nearly one to one-and-a-half feet in several locations, leaving two-wheelers and four-wheelers stranded. Areas including Six Mile, Khanapara, VIP Road, Geeta Mandir, Beltola, Wireless, Hatigaon and AIDC were among the worst affected, with commuters forced to wade through knee-deep water.

The flooding resulted in considerable levels of traffic congestion during rush hour in the evening, with many office workers stranded for long period while returning home. Multiple vehicles crashed in the middle of the flooded roadways, adding to the congestion.

Teams from the district administration and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation were deployed to drain the accumulated water and restore normal traffic movement.However, officials cautioned that with continued rain it can only get worse