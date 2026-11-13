Guwahati Refinery Donates Ultrasound Machine to Boost Rural Healthcare in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery (GR) provided an ultrasonography machine to Khetri Community Health Centre (CHC) in Assam's Dimoria constituency on Thursday under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, aiming to strengthen rural healthcare services.

Located around 44 km from Guwahati, Khetri CHC caters to nearly 40,000 people. The new machine is expected to improve diagnostic facilities, enable early detection of medical conditions and reduce the need for patients to travel to distant hospitals for essential tests.