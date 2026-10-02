Assam: Boko CHC gets Rs 47 lakh medical equipment under CSR initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Community Health Centre (CHC) in Boko, Kamrup district, received a major boost to its medical infrastructure with the arrival of a consignment of modern medical equipment under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI). The extensive array of equipment was facilitated and provided through the AVA Foundation.

According to official reports, the CHC received a wide range of state-of-the-art machinery aimed at strengthening diagnostic, laboratory, operation theatre, maternity, and dental healthcare services at the facility.

A formal handover programme was organised to mark the occasion, attended by a host of prominent dignitaries. Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mech graced the event alongside Raben Deuri, Assistant CDC, and Sonaram Rabha, Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Apurba Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of the Boko CHC, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the timely medical assistance, noting that the 18 items received are valued at approximately Rs 47 lakh.

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