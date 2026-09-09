Guwahati Refinery employees contribute Rs 13.70 lakh to flood relief

GUWAHATI: Employees of Guwahati Refinery contributed their one-day salary amounting to Rs 13.70 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in support of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam.

Executive Director and Refinery Head, Guwahati Refinery, Sunil Kanti, handed over the cheque to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Chief Minister’s Office. General Manager I/c (HR) Om Prasad Chetry accompanied him.

The contribution reflected the employees’ collective commitment to supporting communities affected by the floods. Earlier, on July 31, a 25-member volunteer team from Guwahati Refinery carried out a relief operation in Sivasagar district, delivering essential and life-saving supplies to severely affected and inaccessible villages.

Various employee bodies and groups, including the IndianOil Officers Association, Guwahati Refinery Unit, Refinery Workers Union, WIPS, Guwahati Refinery Employees Cooperative Society, Employees’ Clubs of Sectors I, II and III townships, GEIEF & U and Kalyan Kendra, supported the relief initiative through voluntary contributions, a press release said.

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