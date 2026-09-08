Mumbai-based Rahman Foundation distributes flood relief in Nazira

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NAZIRA: A delegation from Mumbai-based Rahman Foundation, a voluntary organisation associated with Hazrat Maulana Khalilur Rahman Saddam Nomani Sahib, visited Nazira to provide relief to flood-affected families. The delegation was led by Mumbai-based Professor Mufti Abu Sufian Qasimi, Mohammad Awar Teli, Mohammad Mohsin Sheikh and Zakir Teli. With the cooperation of the Amulapatty Purana Masjid Deka Jamat, the team visited the homes of flood-affected residents in various parts of Nazira. From September 6, relief materials, including beds, water filters, utensils and other essential household items, were distributed at the premises of Amulapatty Purana Masjid.

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