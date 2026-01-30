Guwahati Refinery imports around 50% of crude: ED Sunil Kanti

Refinery played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery, the first public sector refinery in India dedicated to the nation on January 1 in 1962, is now dependent on imported crude oil. The refinery that ran with Assam’s crude oil now imports around 50 per cent crude from outside the state.

The refining capacity of this refinery was 0.75 MMTPA in 1962, and now it has risen to 1.2 MMTPA. The refinery now produces LPG, HSD, DEF, EBMS, LSLA, ATF, etc. Its highest production (69 per cent of total production) is HSD (high-speed diesel).

In an interaction with the media today, Guwahati Refinery’s ED (Executive Director) and refinery head Sunil Kanti said, “The refinery sector is undergoing massive changes. In the coming 10 to 15 years, petrol and diesel may be history, with their new alternatives keeping coming rapidly. The refineries will have to adapt themselves to the changes.”

Kanti further said, “We’re making an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, making a net zero emission target of 2046 in keeping with overall India’s oil visions. We’ve planted 4,000 trees in the past two years. By treating and recycling our processed water, Guwahati Refinery has drastically reduced the dependency on fresh water sources. We’ve achieved 99.70 per cent reuse of water.”

On the crucial role Guwahati Refinery played during Operation Sindoor, Kanti said, “Guwahati Refinery’s contribution to the nation during Operation Sindoor was bolstered with the production and supply of low-sulphur, low-aromatic special kerosene oil (LSLASKO) to the army stations in the cold region of Ladakh. 19 TMT of LSLASKO was produced and supplied within record time during Operation Sindoor. The product was transported to Mishamari, Siliguri and Agra for further transportation to army bases in cold border areas.”

Kanti briefed the media on the CSR activities of the refinery, its production facilities, the awards and accolades it has received, and its future plans.

