Guwahati Refinery Launches Drive to Plant 10,000 Trees for World Environment Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched an ambitious plantation drive on Saturday to plant 10,000 trees across various locations as part of World Environment Day 2026 celebrations.

The initiative began with the plantation of 1,000 fruit-bearing and native tree saplings at Sector-I, Noonmati. The drive aimed to enhance local biodiversity and create a sustainable habitat for birds, monkeys and other wildlife.

Executive Director and Refinery Head Sunil Kanti inaugurated the programme and said Indian Oil had consistently undertaken environmental conservation initiatives, particularly tree plantation activities.

Officers, employees and their family members participated in the event, demonstrating the organisation's commitment to environmental sustainability and ecological preservation.

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