Mock drill on earthquake preparedness conducted at Jagiroad College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A comprehensive mock drill on earthquake preparedness was conducted on Friday at Jagiroad College in Morigaon district by the NDRF, 1st Battalion, Patgaon, in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, and SDRF, Morigaon. A 25-member team of NDRF, led by Inspector Indramohan Singh with Sub-Inspector Kamal Rana as the second-in-command, carried out the exercise. The drill simulated an earthquake scenario, during which rescue and evacuation operations were undertaken to safely evacuate college students who were shown to be trapped inside classrooms following the tremors. An additional fire incident was also simulated as part of the exercise. Firefighters actively participated and demonstrated prompt response measures to control the fire, highlighting inter-agency coordination during multi-hazard situations.

