Guwahati: Registrar of Assam Pharmacy Council Himangshu Pratim Nath Removed from Post

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam removed Himangshu Pratim Nath from the post of Registrar, Assam Pharmacy Council, with immediate effect.
Guwahati: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam removed Himangshu Pratim Nath from the post of Registrar, Assam Pharmacy Council, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Pranati Gogoi, Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, has been designated as the In-charge Registrar of the Assam Pharmacy Council until a new Registrar is formally appointed.

