Guwahati: Registrar of Assam Pharmacy Council Himangshu Pratim Nath Removed from Post

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam removed Himangshu Pratim Nath from the post of Registrar, Assam Pharmacy Council, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Pranati Gogoi, Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, has been designated as the In-charge Registrar of the Assam Pharmacy Council until a new Registrar is formally appointed.

Also Read: AAPP hails Decision to Remove Registrar of Assam Pharmacy Council