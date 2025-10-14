Guwahati: Remembering ‘Surjyakontha’ Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: “Zubeen Garg taught us to express directly, embodying an ideal” – noted senior journalist Gautam Sharma remarked while delivering the keynote memorial address at the ‘Surjyakontha’ Zubeen Garg memorial event, organized by the B. Borooah College Alumni Association held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium of B. Borooah College recently.

In an insightful commentary on the multifaceted talents of Zubeen Garg, Sharma emphasized that the beloved artiste’s prowess transcends the simplistic designation of a mere ‘singer’. Garg’s creative footprint encompasses a diverse range of roles, including that of a vocalist, lyricist, singer, composer, music director, poet, writer, actor, and filmmaker, showcasing his exceptional aptitude across various domains of the arts.

Journalist Sharma delved into different facets of the musician’s journey, highlighting that Zubeen Garg has not just impacted Assamese music but has also breathed new life into the cultural landscape, enriching the nation’s musical tapestry with his innovative style.

The commemoration event commenced with the lighting of a traditional lamp and the presentation of floral offerings in honour of Surjyakontha. During this event, Dr. Bijoy Sankar Goswami, the General Secretary of the Alumni Association, provided an explanation of its significance.

In the commemorative gathering, Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman, the Principal of B. Borooah College, delivered an in-depth discourse on the significant affiliation between Zubeen Garg and the educational institution. This ceremonious occasion also saw the formal release of the souvenir publication ‘Surjyakontha’ by notable artistes such as Diganta Bharati, Alaap Dudul Saikia, and Sabin Das, eminent musical collaborators who have shared enduring creative partnerships with Zubeen Garg.

In his reflective musings, Diganta Bharati delved into the multifaceted dimensions of ‘Surjyakontha’ Zubeen Garg’s vibrant artistic journey, sharing numerous anecdotes from the period he collaborated with the illustrious Zubeen Garg. Bharati further highlighted the extraordinary achievement of Zubeen Garg, noting that he has accomplished a century’s worth of creative endeavours in merely half a century.

Hemchandra Pathak, the editor of the commemorative publication ‘Surjyakontha’, and a childhood companion of Zubeen Garg, reflected on a myriad of memories about the artiste. Their friendship, which had stood the test of time for four decades since their teenage years, weaves a tapestry of cherished moments and shared experiences.

During the memorial meeting, Jagadish Chandra Goswami, who serves as the president of the B. Borooah College Alumni Association and is also a retired professor of the college, expressed his thoughts on the significant achievement of Zubeen Garg. He highlighted how Zubeen brought distinction to the institution back in 1992 when he secured a gold medal in Western music at the Guwahati University Youth Festival. At that time, Goswami had the privilege of overseeing the college team, and he reminisced about how this accolade represented a pivotal moment in Zubeen’s early musical career. He noted that this honour, as he proclaimed during the gathering, ignited an extraordinary passion within Zubeen, serving as an illuminating guide throughout his subsequent artistic journey.

Dr. Satyabrata Baruah delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks at the poignant memorial gathering, which culminated in a collective rendition of the enchanting song “Mayabini Raatir Bukut…,” stated a press release.

