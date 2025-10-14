Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Four Singapore NRIs Appear before SIT

Deleted VDOs of Zubeen’s last moments retrieved

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four of the Singapore-based NRIs, who had accompanied Zubeen Garg on the yacht on the fateful September 19 in Singapore, appeared before the SIT here today. So far, five of the 11 summoned NRIs have appeared before the investigators.

Three of the NRIs - Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sarma and Siddhartha Bora - arrived at the CID office this morning. Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, another NRI, arrived in the CID office in the evening. The SIT first recorded the statements of the former three in its office and then before the magistrate.

Speaking to the media, the head of the SIT, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, said, "More NRIs from Singapore will appear before the SIT within the next two days. We've summoned them. All of them have to appear before the SIT physically and give their statements."

Replying to a query from reporters, Gupta said, "We've sent our request to the Attorney General Office of Singapore through the Union Home Minister for 'Mutual Legal Assistance'. Our request reached there on September 30, 2025. Through the request, we sought Singapore's permission for the Assam Police to investigate the case at the place of occurrence and their cooperation with other related information. Our team will leave for Singapore as and when it gets the green signal from the other end. We're hopeful of a positive response from Singapore. Singapore police are also conducting an inquiry. We've given them the information they sought from us."

Gupta said, "We've received reports of the viscera, post-mortem and the specialists' committee. We'll submit them to the court. These are not public documents. There's no question of making them public."

On Garima Saikia Garg's demand for justice within ten days, Gupta said, "We'll complete the investigation within the timeframe set by the law and submit our report to the court. We're trying our best to reach a logical conclusion to the investigation. The SIT is investigating the case speedily in the right direction as per the law."

According to sources, the SIT has retrieved a few videos capturing the last moments of Zubeen Garg from the mobile handset of Amritprabha Mahanta, now in police custody. She told the investigators that she had to delete those videos following a directive from Siddharth Sharma, the singer's manager.

The SIT, on the other hand, sealed Mahabir Aqua at Chhaygaon, a factory that has Siddharth Sharma's stake.

The SIT today recorded the statement of Zubeen Garg's friend Prayashi Baruah. It also recorded the statement of singer Shatabdi Bora before the magistrate.

