Guwahati: Renowned Gynaecologist Dr Shanti Medhi Passes Away at 80

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Dr Shanti Medhi, wife of late Colonel Dr Mahananda Medhi, passed away on the night of October 5 at her own residence in Hengrabari. She had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She was 80 years old.

Late Dr Shanti Medhi had secured the highest marks from Gauhati Medical College to obtain her MBBS degree, and later obtained her MD degree from Delhi AIIMS and MRCOG degree from London.

She started her career at the Assam Medical College and later retired from Silchar Medical College. Subsequently, she served with distinction in Dubai, Muscat, and Bahrain before retiring. Her son Gunjit Medhi, a resident of Boston in the USA, on receiving news of his mother's demise, arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning at the Nabagraha crematorium in the presence of her family members and well-wishers.

Also Read: Legendary Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75 Following Cardiac Arrest in Goa