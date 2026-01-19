Guwahati: Renowned Violinist Minoti Khound No More

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award-winning violinist Minoti Khound passed away in a private hospital in Guwahati today. She was 86.

Born at Jorhat in 1940, she started playing violin at the tender age of ten following inspiration from her maternal grandfather. Her prominent performances include the Rising Talent Conference at Kalamandir, Calcutta, in 1978; the Amir Khan Music Conference at Rabindra Sadan in Calcutta; Benaras; Burdwan; Cuttack; Bhubaneshwar; Tata Nagar; Mumbai; Delhi; Allahabad; Goa; etc.

She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award as recognition of her significant contributions to Hindustani instrumental music, particularly in the realm of violin. Representatives of Sangeet Natak Akademi visited her residence in Guwahati on April 9, 2024, and presented the award.

Her cremation will be performed tomorrow.

Also read: Assam: Dibrugarh’s ‘Tree Man’ Radheshyam Goenka Passes Away