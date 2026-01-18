Assam: Dibrugarh’s ‘Tree Man’ Radheshyam Goenka Passes Away

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh mourned the loss of one of its most dedicated environmental crusaders, Radheshyam Goenka, widely known as Brikshamitra (Friend of Trees). With his demise, the city has lost a quiet visionary whose lifelong mission transformed Dibrugarh into one of the greener urban spaces in Upper Assam.

Radheshyam Goenka passed away on Thursday due to an old-age-alignment. He was born on December 8, 1942.

A pioneer of urban greening in Dibrugarh, Goenka was the first individual to systematically initiate roadside plantation drives in the town through personal effort and resources.

Born in Borbaruah of Dibrugarh district, he pursued his education at Kanoi College before entering the tea business. However, his true calling lay far beyond commerce. Handing over the reins of his business to his son in later years, Goenka devoted himself wholeheartedly to what became his life’s mission — Green Dibrugarh.

Beginning modestly, he planted saplings of Krishna Chura along the roadsides of Jyotinagar, Seujpur, Paltanbazar, and Dibrujan, nurturing them with meticulous care. As these saplings grew into full-fledged trees, his green mission expanded across several parts of the town, gradually redefining the city’s landscape.

Goenka’s commitment to nature was deeply personal and uncompromising. He raised saplings himself by preparing organic compost, supplied plants to others whenever needed, and personally ensured their protection from cattle and damage. Often at his own expense, he erected protective fencing and regularly monitored the growth of the trees until they were strong enough to survive on their own.

Remarkably, his work was carried out without the backing of any organization, political platform or administrative support. Every plantation drive, every sapling, and every fence bore testimony to his selfless dedication and personal sacrifice.

Due to his relentless efforts, large stretches of roads in Jyotinagar and Dibrujan now stand adorned with rows of Krishna Chura trees, offering shade, beauty and ecological balance. Over the years, Goenka is believed to have planted more than one lakh saplings across Dibrugarh — a rare feat achieved through sheer perseverance and love for nature.

