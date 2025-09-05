Guwahati: Renuwala Gupta Elected as All India Mayor Council President

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The All India Mayor Council (AIMC) successfully concluded its two-day general meeting in Karnal, Haryana, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

The highlight of the event was the election of the new AIMC committee, with Karnal Mayor Renuwala Gupta unanimously elected as the President of the council.

The closing ceremony was graced by Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Harvinder Kalyan. A delegation from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), led by Mayor Mrigen Sarania and accompanied by MIC members Sankar Chakraborty and Ashim Saikia, attended the meet and felicitated the occasion on behalf of GMC.

The council served as a platform for mayors and urban leaders from across the country to deliberate on governance models, share best practices, and explore collaborative strategies for sustainable urban development.

