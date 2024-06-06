Arunachal: Tamme Phasang among 15 invitees to attend 3rd All India Mayors and RWAs Summit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang along with Lokam Anand (Corporator) left for Delhi on Tuesday to attend the 3rd All India Mayors and RWAs Summit, organized by the Confederation of Resident Welfare Associations-UP (CoRWA-UP) in association with Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad and Green Society of India, to be held at India Expo Centre, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida, UP on June 7. Phassang is one among only 15 out of all Mayors in India who have been invited for the summit themed “Waste & Water Management”.

The IMC Mayor will preside over the forenoon session devoted to ‘water management’, while the afternoon session will deliberate on ‘waste management’.

The objective of the All India Mayors & RWA Summit 2024 is to bring together RWA’s, municipalities, development authorities, Housing boards, government agencies and waste management companies on single platform to deliberate on waste management, plastic waste recycling, e-waste recycling, municipal solid waste management through sanitary landfills and regulatory framework.

The event also aims at water management through metering of underground water extracted by high rise societies, builders & commercial enterprises, besides checking water pollution of surface water & underground water with the active cooperation of civil societies.

The consensus decisions; taken in this conference will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and Urban Ministries of different states. As many as 1000 delegates including high quality professionals, leaders, industry experts, decision makers, delegates, Central and State Government departments, public sector units, private sector companies, municipal bodies, and development authorities are expected to attend the Summit.

The thrust of the Summit would be on promoting a new urban cosmopolitan culture in which RWAs would seek empowerment from the government and play an important role in improving the quality of life of their residents by building smart, efficient, and caring communities.

