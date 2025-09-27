Guwahati researchers secure patent for innovative soil sampling device

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two research scholars including Ankita Majumdar from Guwahati, along with their professor, were granted a patent by the Indian Intellectual Property Office for their groundbreaking invention of a portable device designed to collect soil samples with precision. The device, developed under the guidance of Professor Debjit Bhowmik from the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, was officially recognised as an intellectual property.

Ankita Majumdar and her fellow scholar, Gautam from Bihar, successfully created a handheld device that could collect soil samples without causing damage to the surrounding soil structure. The invention was deemed to be a significant contribution to the field of soil science. The patent, valid for 20 years, stipulates that anyone wishing to use the device must obtain permission from the inventors.

