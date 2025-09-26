Assam Government Spreds Festive Joys With Financial Support To Cachar Puja Committees In Silchar

Silchar: The festive spirit ahead of Durga Puja received a significant boost. The Assam Government extended financial aid to puja committees across Cachar district. In a ceremonious event held at the Guru Charan College auditorium in Silchar, the district administration formally handed over demand drafts of government-sanctioned assistance of Rs 10000 each to 100 Durga Puja committees, marking the first phase of support to a total of 1,081 committees in Cachar.
The programme reflected the Assam Government’s commitment to preserve cultural traditions while ensuring financial support for community celebrations. Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty graced the occasion, lauding the initiative as a gesture that not only upholds the grandeur of Durga Puja but also strengthens social harmony across the valley. Minister for food, Public distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines & Mineral and Barak valley development department, Kaushik Rai, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS Additional District Commissioner, Antara Sen, ACS and GC College Registrar Bidyut Kanti Pal were among the dignitaries present, underscoring the administrative backing for the initiative.
While speaking on the occasion,MLA Dipayan Chakraborty praised the far-sighted approach of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in ensuring that the joy of Durga Puja resonates equally in every town and village of Assam. He remarked that such support allows communities to celebrate the state’s biggest festival with dignity and inclusivity. Senior officials, public representatives, and prominent citizens joined the gathering, lending the event a celebratory yet dignified tone.
The disbursement of financial assistance has been welcomed by puja organizers, who see it as timely support that will help them manage the soaring costs of arrangements while keeping the essence of tradition alive. With more than a thousand committees set to benefit, the move by the Assam Government and Cachar district administration has been hailed as a meaningful step towards cultural empowerment in the festive season.