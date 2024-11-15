Guwahati: Reserve Bank of India organizes RBI90Quiz on its 90th Anniversary

Guwahati: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and as part of this milestone, the bank has launched the RBI90Quiz—a nationwide quiz competition aimed at engaging undergraduate students across India.

In Assam, the state-level quiz competition was conducted with the participation of 180 students representing 90 colleges.

Sushmita Phukan, Regional Director RBI, Guwahati, inaugurated the quiz along with BL Sebastian, CGM, RBIO; S. Radhakrishan, CGM, SBI; Sunil Kr. Jha, DGM, NABARD; Professor Anupam Saikia, Dean, Outreach Programme, IIT Guwahati; Sarhana Tayfiq; and other dignitaries from SIDBI and banks.

Sayan Mazumdar and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital emerged as the first prize winners of the competition, whereas Kishan Mittal and Ayush Maurya from NIT Silchar won the second prize. Similarly, Arijit Basishtha and Disha Baishya from Assam Engineering College won the third prize.

The top three teams were awarded cash prizes, with the winners receiving Rs 2 lakh, the first runners-up Rs 1.5 lakh, and the second runners-up Rs 1 lakh. The winning team will now compete in the zonal round, which will take place in Guwahati on November 29. The national final will be held in Mumbai in December.

The RBI90 Quiz is structured as a team-based general knowledge contest being conducted in multiple phases across the country. Following the online preliminary round held from September 19 to September 21, the top-performing college teams were selected to participate in state-level rounds, a press release stated.

