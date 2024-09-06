Assam: Stay Away from Investing in NBFCs Sans RBI Approval: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Assam not to invest in any non-banking financial company (NBFC) institutions that have not received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

The chief minister made this appeal before the media today. He, however, said that the police would try its best to recover the cash from those involved in such illegal online trading. "We'll not sphere anyone involved in this illegal online trading," he said.

When asked if the government would form any SIT (Special Investigation Team) for investigation, the chief minister said that the CID has been investigating the case. "If the CID feels the service of any special personnel, it will form an SIT. The DGP will take the decision," he said, adding that the state government has already informed the central government of this illegal online trading.

The police, on the other hand, have been on the trail of choreographer-cum-actress Sumi Bora and her husband Tarkik Bora for their alleged involvement in online trading. The police tracked the last location of their switched-off mobile phones at Fatasil Ambari.

Noonmati police, on the other hand, raided the Eyedel Hill View apartment at Pattharquary. They got the car that was used by Sumi. The police had the report yesterday that Sumi would surrender in any of the Paltan Bazar, Noonmati, and Basistha Police stations. The police were on that wait, but Sumi did not turn up. According to reports, she has been on the run, changing locations frequently.

Dibrugarh Police disclosed the assets of Vishal Phukan at a press meet there today. The police raised their eyebrows, gauging the fat assets the 22-year-old youth was owning. According to the police, Vishal spent crores of rupees for Sumi Bora.

The police got clues of Swapnanil Das' bank accounts, including two accounts with transactions to Dubai. More and more people living a luxurious life with money minted from such illegal trading are being arrested in the length and breadth of the state.

