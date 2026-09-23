Guwahati Residents Decry Neglect of Key Adarshapur Bylane, Seek Urgent Drain, CCTV Upgrades

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite repeated applications since 2024 seeking the construction of concrete drain covers and improvement of Adarshapur 4th Bylane at Kahilipara, residents said the concerned department had failed to initiate any work, leaving the busy stretch in a dilapidated condition ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

Residents had submitted representations to the Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Roads Department (PWRD), Assam, through the OSD to the Chief Minister, seeking concrete drain covers on both sides of the bylane. They had also requested that the drain covers be designed in a manner that allowed the plantation of saplings to increase greenery in the locality.

According to residents, Adarshapur 4th Bylane had emerged as an important connecting road carrying regular traffic between Hatigaon, Sijubari, Lakhiminagar, Bhetapara, Dakhingaon and Lalganesh, besides providing connectivity towards the highway. They said the increasing traffic load had made the poor condition of the road and open or inadequately covered drains a matter of concern.

"We have been submitting applications since 2024, but nothing has happened so far. The department has failed to address the issue despite repeated requests," said resident Dhrubajyoti Sarma.

In their latest representation, residents proposed that the authorities consider a fresh design for the drain covers so that portions of the covers could support plantation. They said the initiative could subsequently be replicated on other roads and bylanes of the city, with Adarshapur 4th Bylane serving as a model.

Residents had also appealed for the installation of CCTV cameras in the bylane under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). However, they alleged that their request had also received no response.

With Durga Puja approaching, residents said the condition of the bylane had become a cause for concern as large numbers of people were expected to move through the area during the festivities. They urged the authorities to undertake the necessary repairs and drainage works at the earliest to prevent any untoward incident. The residents had also offered to facilitate a site inspection by officials to assess the feasibility of the proposed drain-cover and plantation design.

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